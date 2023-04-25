All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Xbox Game Pass almost made $1 billion in revenues in Q3

Subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass generated nearly $1 billion in content & services revenues during Microsoft's Q3 period, company CEO Satya Nadella says.

Xbox Game Pass almost made $1 billion in revenues in Q3
Published
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

Microsoft is seeing strong growth in subscription revenues, company CEO Satya Nadella has confirmed.

Xbox Game Pass almost made $1 billion in revenues in Q3 223
Open Gallery 4

In a recent earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced that subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass generated nearly $1 billion in revenues during Microsoft's Q3 period (January - March 2023). Our data indicates that Xbox Game Pass could make up nearly 1/3rd, or around 32%, of total Xbox content and services revenues.

Xbox's content and services segment generated $3.105 billion during the Q3 period, helping offset a significant 30% drop in hardware sales. These metrics reinforce the Xbox brand's focus on subscriptions and content rather than raw hardware and console sales.

Xbox Game Pass almost made $1 billion in revenues in Q3 3231
Open Gallery 4

It's worth noting that Nadella's exact words were "subscriptions," and not just Game Pass, so this means that other subscriptions like the standalone EA Play are also included. It's likely that Game Pass made up an overwhelming portion of these earnings.

No exact updates on Xbox Game Pass subscribers were announced, however Sony had previously indicated that Xbox Game Pass had around 29 million subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass almost made $1 billion in revenues in Q3 332022
Open Gallery 4

Nadella also mentioned that Xbox managed to deliver 3rd quarter records for both monthly active users and daily active devices, however no numbers or figures were provided on either. Nadella had previously said that Xbox had a whopping 120 million monthly active users, which is presumably across the entire spectrum of Xbox content served across consoles, PCs, and even mobile devices and TVs via direct-streaming delivery.

One surprising metric that Nadella mentioned was that Microsoft has now had over 500 million unique users across its first-party games lineup, likely driven primarily by Xbox Game Pass subscription access.

Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$31.98
$31.98$31.98$11.01
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/25/2023 at 5:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.