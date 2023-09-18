Xbox Game Pass made $230 million revenue in one month, most users pay for full subscriptions

POPULAR

Microsoft reveals a rare look at concrete Xbox Game Pass earnings, with the subscription breaking $230 million in subscriber revenues in a month's time.

Published
1 minute & 32 seconds read time

Microsoft reveals more details about how much money Xbox Game Pass actually makes.

Xbox Game Pass made $230 million revenue in one month, most users pay for full subscriptions 458
Open Gallery 4

Over the last few years, we've pieced together a lot of information and data about Microsoft and its video games division. In October 2022, we uncovered that Xbox Game Pass on console made $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, as per a regulatory document. Shortly after, Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer said Game Pass made around 10-15% of content and services revenues, leading to our own adjusted calculations.

Now Microsoft has delivered concrete data on Game Pass revenues. According to a newly published Xbox slide deck from the FTC v Microsoft federal case, Xbox Game Pass generated an average of $9.26 per subscription. We know that there were around ~25 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers as of January 2022, so Xbox Game Pass may have generated around $231.5 million in revenue for the month of April 2022.

Xbox Game Pass made $230 million revenue in one month, most users pay for full subscriptions 2
Open Gallery 4

This also means that there were around 3.1 million PC Game Pass subscribers during the period and that most Game Pass subscribers are paying full price for their subscription, with the net revenue/sub value of $9.26 more closely matching up with the original $9.99/month cost of the base Xbox Game Pass console and PC tier.

Xbox Game Pass made $230 million revenue in one month, most users pay for full subscriptions 2022
Open Gallery 4

The sheet further outlines what kind of Game Pass subscriber boost we can expect when Microsoft starts recognizing all Xbox LIVE Gold subscribers as Game Pass subscribers. Remember that Gold is being phased out and replaced with a new Xbox Game Pass Core tier.

As of April 2022, Microsoft had 11.7 million Xbox LIVE Gold subscribers. If these users are recognized as Game Pass subscribers, then Microsoft's latest XGP figures could jump by 10-11 million, pushing the total to around 36 million. That doesn't including the growth rates that could have happened at the result of Starfield's release.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$68.99
$68.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
$69.99
$69.89$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/18/2023 at 3:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:files.cand.uscourts.gov

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags