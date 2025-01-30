All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

AMD shows you how to run DeepSeek on your Ryzen AI CPU and Radeon GPU

AMD provides instructions on how to run DeepSeek's R1 AI model on Ryzen AI processors and Radeon GPUs, running locally on your PC.

AMD shows you how to run DeepSeek on your Ryzen AI CPU and Radeon GPU
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD has introduced instructions for running DeepSeek's R1 reasoning model on AMD Ryzen AI and Radeon products. This model enhances problem-solving by performing extensive reasoning before providing answers, improving analytical capabilities at the cost of longer response times. It is optimized for complex tasks in math and science.

AMD has provided some instructions on how to run DeepSeek's exciting new R1 distilled "reasoning" model on AMD Ryzen AI and Radeon products... yeah, you can run a local DeepSeek R1 model on your PC at home.

AMD explains: "Reasoning models add a "thinking" stage before the final output - which you can see by expanding the "thinking" window before the model gives its final answer. Unlike conventional LLMs, which one-shot the response, CoT LLMs perform extensive reasoning before answering. The assumptions and self-reflection the LLM performs are visible to the user and this improves the reasoning and analytical capability of the model - albeit at the cost of significantly longer time-to-first-(final output)token".

"A reasoning model may first spend thousands of tokens (and you can view this chain of thought!) to analyze the problem before giving a final response. This allows the model to be excellent at complex problem-solving tasks involving math and science and attack a complex problem from all angles before deciding on a response. Depending on your AMD hardware, each of these models will offer state-of-the-art reasoning capability on your AMD Ryzen™ AI processor or Radeon™ graphics cards".

You can read the entire article with a step-by-step process on running DeepSeek R1 on your AMD Ryzen AI and Radeon-powered products right here.

NEWS SOURCE:community.amd.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

