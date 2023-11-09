WB Games delivers strong operating margins and high ROIs, has been profitable for last 15 years

WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav underlines the importance of the WB Games division, says that gaming has been profitable with high margins for many years.

WB Games is a profitable business with a high return on investment, and remains an integral part of WB-Discovery's growth potential.

It wasn't so long ago when the gaming sphere speculated on a potential sale of WB Games following the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger. These reports were wrong, but now we have an idea of just how wrong they were. New comments from WBD boss David Zaslav underline just how important gaming is for the media giant, while also revealing very rare information on WB Games' overall performance.

In a recent Q3 2023 earnings call with investors, the WB Discovery CEO confirmed three key details about WB Games: 1) The interactive entertainment division has been profitable every year for the last 15 years; 2) WB Games has delivered strong operating income of $400 million for the past three years; and 3) the games segment is doubling-down on live services and F2P (think Suicide Squad: KIll the Justice League, DC Universe Online, and potentially a Harry Potter online game) in an effort to chase long-tailed monetization.

This is a sharp contrast to WB Games' best-earning title, Hogwarts Legacy, which doesn't have live service/online play elements (it does feature an in-game store, though).

WB Games have also been mostly known for delivering high-caliber singleplayer titles like the Batman Arkham games and the Middle-earth titles, and is currently making a new Wonder Woman game as well as a live service multiplayer game based on the Suicide Squad.

Below is an excerpt from what WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav had to say about gaming: