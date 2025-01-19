US TikTok ban has a surprising side effect, as Marvel Snap card game is taken down with it

Developer Second Dinner acknowledged that the game is down - and not available in US app stores - but that this situation will only be temporary.

Marvel Snap is currently down (at the time of writing), with the game seemingly being an unexpected casualty of the TikTok ban over in the US.

Developer Second Dinner took to X (and other platforms) to announce that Marvel Snap can't be played right now, and that the game can't be found in US app stores either.

However, the dev said that Marvel Snap is only "temporarily unavailable" and that it's working to get the game going again as soon as possible. That was 10 hours ago, as we write this, and we haven't heard anything further yet.

As Wccftech (which spotted the above post) points out, the issue here appears to be the connection to TikTok.

TikTok was created by ByteDance, and the latter also owns Nuverse, which is the publisher of Second Dinner's Marvel Snap. And so there is a connection here, although hardly a direct one - and presumably when the developer gets things ironed out, Marvel Snap will be back in town.

As you might expect, some players aren't happy bunnies at all, and they are already demanding compensation for the outage.

Marvel Snap is a collectible card game that's a casual outing designed to be easy to play. Bouts between two players are over pretty swiftly, and the game has simple rules which are spiced up with elements of betting and bluffing (poker-style).

Apparently Marvel Snap has in excess of 20 million players, many of whom will be doubtless annoyed that their weekend 'snapping' fun has been ruined (at least for now).