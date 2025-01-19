All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

US TikTok ban has a surprising side effect, as Marvel Snap card game is taken down with it

Developer Second Dinner acknowledged that the game is down - and not available in US app stores - but that this situation will only be temporary.

US TikTok ban has a surprising side effect, as Marvel Snap card game is taken down with it
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: Marvel Snap is temporarily unavailable in the US following the TikTok ban. Marvel Snap, developed by Second Dinner, is published by Nuverse, which is owned by ByteDance - the creator of TikTok. The developer is working to resolve the problem ASAP and promises an update soon. Marvel Snap is a popular collectible card game with over 20 million players.

Marvel Snap is currently down (at the time of writing), with the game seemingly being an unexpected casualty of the TikTok ban over in the US.

Developer Second Dinner took to X (and other platforms) to announce that Marvel Snap can't be played right now, and that the game can't be found in US app stores either.

However, the dev said that Marvel Snap is only "temporarily unavailable" and that it's working to get the game going again as soon as possible. That was 10 hours ago, as we write this, and we haven't heard anything further yet.

As Wccftech (which spotted the above post) points out, the issue here appears to be the connection to TikTok.

TikTok was created by ByteDance, and the latter also owns Nuverse, which is the publisher of Second Dinner's Marvel Snap. And so there is a connection here, although hardly a direct one - and presumably when the developer gets things ironed out, Marvel Snap will be back in town.

As you might expect, some players aren't happy bunnies at all, and they are already demanding compensation for the outage.

Marvel Snap is a collectible card game that's a casual outing designed to be easy to play. Bouts between two players are over pretty swiftly, and the game has simple rules which are spiced up with elements of betting and bluffing (poker-style).

Apparently Marvel Snap has in excess of 20 million players, many of whom will be doubtless annoyed that their weekend 'snapping' fun has been ruined (at least for now).

NEWS SOURCES:x.com, wccftech.com, marvelsnap.com

Tech Reporter

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more.

Darren's Computer

