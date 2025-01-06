Dell copies Apple's homework: new Dell Pro, Pro Prermium, Pro Plus, Pro Max announced

Dell kills off its XPS brand to be more like Apple: announces new Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max systems with Base, Plus, Premium tiers.

Dell has officially killed its XPS branding in favor of Apple-esque branding, with the introduction of its new Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max branding unveiled at CES 2025.

The company has introduced the new Dell Pro Max 14 and 16 laptops that will debut later this year, after we had leaks of the Dell Pro Max 18 workstation laptop not too long ago. The new Dell Pro Max 14/16 laptops feature high-end performance in a portable, lightweight, and modern design.

The new Dell Pro Max 16 laptop features a 16-inch display with up to QHD+ resolution, support for NVIDIA RTX 2000 workstation graphics, and enough power to drive AI inferencing, rendering, and creative applications. On the CPU side, Dell will be using up to Intel's new Core Ultra 9 "Arrow Lake" CPUs. The Dell Pro Max 14 drops the GPU down from workstation level to an NVIDIA RTX 5000-class Pro series GPU.

To make it easier for you: the XPS lineup now lives inside of the new "Dell Premium" brand, while the Dell Pro Plus and Dell Pro Premium brands ar just as confusing. The Dell Pro Max desktop systems are available in Plus and Premium options, but if it's "Max" then what is with that, Dell?

Here's what to expect from the Dell Pro Max 14/16 laptops, and new Dell Pro Max Desktop PCs:

Dell Pro Max 14/16 : Dell Pro Max PCs pack high-end performance in a portable, lightweight and modern design, with Dell Pro Max Plus and Premium models coming later this year. The all-new 16-inch size provides expansive screen real estate and supports complex and high-performance applications on-the-go. The spacious display offers up to QHD+ resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio and an optional touchscreen. With support for up to the NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU, designers, engineers and architects can have the performance they need for AI inferencing, rendering and creative applications.

Dell Pro Max Desktops: These scalable desktop PCs support industry applications, such as architecture, design and graphical and data analysis, and enable light AI workloads. Available in micro, slim and tower form factors, these desktops offer NVIDIA RTX professional graphics and AMD graphics options to power your demanding tasks.

Dell explains on its website: "The AI PC market is quickly evolving. Silicon innovation is at its strongest and everyone from IT decision makers to professionals and everyday users are looking at on-device AI to help drive productivity and creativity. To make finding the right AI PC easy for customers, we've introduced three simple product categories to focus on core customer needs - Dell (designed for play, school and work), Dell Pro (designed for professional-grade productivity) and Dell Pro Max (designed for maximum performance)".

Dell's new Pro 13 and 14 Premium are available today, with the Dell 14 and 16 Plus arriving on February 18 starting from $999, and the Dell Pro Max 14 and Pro Max 16 will arrive in March 2025.