Computer Systems

This doughnut store in Indiana, USA is still using a Commodore 64 as a cash register

Hilligross Bakery in Brownsburg, Indiana, USA is still using a Commodore 64 for their business: used as a cash register, 42 years after the C64 launched.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Hilligoss Bakery in Indiana still uses two Commodore 64 systems as cash registers, over 42 years after their launch. Originally released in 1982, the Commodore 64 remains the highest-selling individual computer, with sales between 10 and 17 million units. Despite its outdated specs, it continues to serve business needs effectively.

A bakery in Indiana is still using a Commodore 64 as its cash register, over 42 years since the Commodore 64 launched in 1982. Check it out:

Tony Lyon reposted some photos on X of the Commodore 64 being used at the Hilligoss Bakery in Brownsburg, Indiana, USA, operating two of the systems as cash registers. The photos themselves were taken in 2010, while another photo is from 2021, but the bakery would still have the Commodore 64 systems active today.

The Commodore 64 launched in 1982 for a cost of $595 at the time, which works out to just under $2000 today, and still continues as the highest-selling individual computer of all time with sales of somewhere between 10 million and 17 million units.

It rocked some at-the-time great specifications, but now it's a spec on our systems of today: the Commodore 64 rocked a 1MHz CPU and 64KB of RAM, unfortunately not enough grunt to run Crysis, but enough grunt to run the cash registers of a bakery. Commodore 64 had 10,000+ software titles that were mostly games, but there was business software that Hilligoss Bakery is still running today in 2024.

One of the comments on Tony's post on X said: "that's awesome, that has to be the oldest computer still being used today for a business I know about. I did read there's a retailer in Germany (I think) still using an Atari ST for their business needs".

This doughnut store in Indiana, USA is still using a Commodore 64 as a cash register 32
2

Tony replied to that, saying "I totally agree. Another C64 caper that is apparently, this C64c was used in a Polish garage workshop for over 25 years. I'm not sure if it's still in use" with a photo of that C64c system above.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, techspot.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

