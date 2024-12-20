This doughnut store in Indiana, USA is still using a Commodore 64 as a cash register

Hilligross Bakery in Brownsburg, Indiana, USA is still using a Commodore 64 for their business: used as a cash register, 42 years after the C64 launched.

A bakery in Indiana is still using a Commodore 64 as its cash register, over 42 years since the Commodore 64 launched in 1982. Check it out:

Tony Lyon reposted some photos on X of the Commodore 64 being used at the Hilligoss Bakery in Brownsburg, Indiana, USA, operating two of the systems as cash registers. The photos themselves were taken in 2010, while another photo is from 2021, but the bakery would still have the Commodore 64 systems active today.

The Commodore 64 launched in 1982 for a cost of $595 at the time, which works out to just under $2000 today, and still continues as the highest-selling individual computer of all time with sales of somewhere between 10 million and 17 million units.

It rocked some at-the-time great specifications, but now it's a spec on our systems of today: the Commodore 64 rocked a 1MHz CPU and 64KB of RAM, unfortunately not enough grunt to run Crysis, but enough grunt to run the cash registers of a bakery. Commodore 64 had 10,000+ software titles that were mostly games, but there was business software that Hilligoss Bakery is still running today in 2024.

One of the comments on Tony's post on X said: "that's awesome, that has to be the oldest computer still being used today for a business I know about. I did read there's a retailer in Germany (I think) still using an Atari ST for their business needs".

Tony replied to that, saying "I totally agree. Another C64 caper that is apparently, this C64c was used in a Polish garage workshop for over 25 years. I'm not sure if it's still in use" with a photo of that C64c system above.