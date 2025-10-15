Heading to Linux now Windows 10 is no more? Commodore's distro has 'no nags' and 'no tracking'

Commodore argues its distro, based on Debian, and bundled with a host of free games, is a 'Linux-based sanctuary from tech gone too far'.

It was the end of the road for Windows 10 support yesterday, but in terms of what to do next if you're running that operating system, one of the options you probably haven't considered is switching to a Commodore OS.

No, this isn't a suggestion that you head back to the eighties - the heady days of the Commodore 64 and Amiga - and start using Workbench again, but rather Commodore OS Vision 3.0.

This is Commodore's spin on Linux for the contemporary world, and as spotted by Tom's Hardware, the company is pushing its various merits, mainly angling it against Microsoft's telemetry and privacy concerns.

It is, in fact, a "Linux-based sanctuary from tech gone too far" with "no nags" and "no tracking" we're told.

Check out the video above in Commodore's post on X, and don't worry, you don't need to buy the Commodore 64X PC (a faithful replica of the original C64, but with very different innards) that's shown running the OS. This is a free Linux distro and you can whack it on any machine you want.

If you're curious about the history behind Commodore OS Vision 3.0, it's a relative newcomer to the Linux scene, being based on Debian and having emerged back in April 2025.

The retro is strong in this distro, as you might imagine, and you get Commodore OS BASIC V1 included, as well as 200 free games. Some of those are supposedly classics, though seemingly not any C64 or Amiga titles, just Linux games going by feedback from the community.