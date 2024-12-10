All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Internet & Websites

Amazon now sells cars - buy a new Hyundai on the site, finance it, or arrange a trade-in

Browse the Hyundai range, get a transparent price - and a trade-in offer, or arrange finance - then buy the vehicle. More car models are coming next year.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Amazon Autos allows customers in 48 US cities to purchase Hyundai cars online, offering a convenient alternative to traditional dealerships. Buyers can browse models, arrange financing, and schedule pick-ups at a local dealer. While prices are transparent, haggling is not possible. The service is currently in beta, with plans for expansion to cover other car makes in the future.

Those of you thinking about buying a new car might be a bit shocked to know that you can grab the latest model simply by heading to Amazon - if you're after a Hyundai, that is.

It's an undeniably easy way to go shopping for your next car (Image Credit: Amazon)
2

Amazon Autos is the retail giant's play to get into the car sales game, and it's available right now to customers across 48 cities in the US.

People can head to Amazon and browse through Hyundai's range, then order a new car from a participating local dealer, including arranging finance if necessary, and scheduling a pick-up time at said dealership.

It's considerably easier to search Amazon's site for the right vehicle, compared to walking around a car lot, and you can play with filters to see certain Hyundai models, colors, trim, and specify features that you require.

Prices are displayed in a transparent and upfront manner, Amazon says, and you can also get a valuation to trade in your existing car, knocking that off the asking price of the new vehicle.

The lack of the ability to negotiate, mind, might be seen as a downside for those who like to haggle with a dealer when it comes to their new car purchase.

We should also note that Amazon Autos is still officially marked as a beta product.

This is just the start of a bigger project, as you might guess. Amazon tells us:

"We continue to add more Hyundai dealerships, and next year, we will roll out additional manufacturers, brands, cities, and new functionality."

Doubtless there's a nice cut of the profits to be had when facilitating a purchase as large as a new car.

NEWS SOURCE:aboutamazon.com

Tech Reporter

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more.

Darren's Computer

