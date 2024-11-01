All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Storage

Samsung teases 400-layer V-NAND using vertical bonding, offers higher storage capacity

Samsung teases next-gen 400-layer V-NAND coming in 2026: expect even bigger storage devices, faster... all thanks to veritcal bonding tech.

Samsung teases 400-layer V-NAND using vertical bonding, offers higher storage capacity
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TLDR: Samsung plans to launch its 10th Gen V-NAND in 2026, featuring a 400-layer configuration using Bonding Vertical (BV) NAND technology for higher data storage, performance, and reliability. This new method will increase bit density by 60% and reduce circuit damage.* Based on the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

Samsung has teased that its next-gen 400-layer V-NAND will store more data, more performance, and feature higher reliability through future-gen V-NAND technology.

Samsung teases 400-layer V-NAND using vertical bonding, offers higher storage capacity 76
2

The company is expected to launch its next-gen V-NAND in 2026 which will be the 10th Gen V-NAND, sporting a 400-layer configuration, far exceeding the current 9th Gen V-NAND by 120 layers (280 layers versus 400 layers). The gap between 8th Gen V-NAND and 9th Gen V-NAND isn't that big (236 layers versus 280 layers) so the jump to 400 layers is exciting, indeed.

How will Samsung do this? The company will use Bonding Vertical (BV) NAND technology, which is different to what is used today with the current CoP (Circuit on Periphery) design. The CoP design has the peripheral circuits on top of the memory stack, while vertical bonding will separate the manufacturing of the storage and peripheral circuits, followed by the vertical bond.

This will help Samsung hit massive capacities, but it will also reduce circuit damage during the stacking process. We can expect vertical bonding to be a method that is similar to YMTC's Xtacking and KIOXIA-Western Digital's CBA (CMOS Bonded Array).

We can expect 60% higher bit density, which will massively increase the storage capacity thanks to the 400-layer V-NAND goodness coming in the future... how far into the future? Don't expect this until 2027, where we'll also be teased by 11th Gen V-NAND that is expected to have a massive 2.5x increase in layer count, and will boost the I/O rates by up to 50%.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription
