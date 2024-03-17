ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 HERO BTF mobo launched: hidden power connectors for $870+

If you've been waiting for the new flagship ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 HERO BTF motherboard, your time is nearly here to enjoy some backside power connectors.
The new ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 HERO BTF motherboard has appeared at a French retailer for 799 euros, which works out to around $870 USD, featuring an Intel LGA 1700 socket, 20+1+2 phase power delivery, and powered by dual 8-pin EPS power connectors. You've got 4 x DIMMs that support up to 256GB of DDR5 memory through ASUS' latest BIOS updates. You'll get yourself a single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, a PCIe 4.0 x4 slot, and 5 x M.2 slots (1 x Gen5 and 4 x Gen4) for super-fast SSD storage.
The big selling point of the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 HERO BTF motherboard is that it supports a dedicated graphics card high-power connector that's capable of feeding a huge 600W of power into the graphics card. This gives you a sleek-looking system, but enough power delivery for even the most beast GPU you can buy.
On the back of the motherboard, you've got a bunch of I/O that will keep every user happy:
- 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports
- 6 x USB 10Gbps ports (5 x Type-A + 1 x USB Type-C)
- 4 x USB 5Gbps ports (4 x Type-A)
- 1 x HDMI port
- 1 x Wi-Fi Module
- 1 x Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet port
- 5 x Gold-plated audio jacks
- 1 x Optical S/PDIF out port
- 1 x BIOS FlashBack button
- 1 x Clear CMOS button