NVIDIA's latest DLSS 3.8.10 version is over 50% smaller, here's why

NVIDIA updates DLSS, making the DLL file over 50% smaller by removing obsolete Presets - handy for manually updating a game's DLSS version.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready Drivers version 566.14 introduces DLSS 3.8.10, which is over 50% smaller due to the removal of older presets, retaining only Preset E and Preset F. Preset E is now the default for Performance, Balanced, and Quality modes, while Preset F is for Ultra Performance and DLAA.

NVIDIA's latest GeForce Game Ready Drivers, version 566.14, includes the newest iteration of DLSS - version 3.8.10. PC gamers don't need to be aware of every DLSS update, as games that ship with DLSS support include the relevant files. However, this latest iteration is notable because it's over 50% smaller than the previous version.

It turns out NVIDIA has removed many of the DLSS presets contained within the DLSS DLL, only keeping the latest two - Preset E and Preset F. These presets handle the various image scaling settings and other aspects of DLSS upscaling, and newer versions deliver better image quality and other benefits.

For those who like to experiment, tinker, and replace DLSS DLL files with newer versions for older titles, these incremental updates can often improve things like image stability, ghosting, and artifacts in some games.

Preset E was introduced with the notable DLSS 3.7 update, which improved image quality by reducing ghosting and other artifacts. It is the current default preset for DLSS Performance, Balanced, and Quality modes. Preset F is the default preset for Ultra Performance and DLAA modes.

This means that Presets A to D are obsolete, so removing them makes sense. This also means that for gamers replacing DLSS files, DLSS Performance, Balanced, and Quality modes will default to Preset E as games would no longer have access to the older Presets. Of course, changing DLSS files for an online game runs the risk of getting you banned, so NVIDIA doesn't officially support making any adjustments to files - including updating DLSS files.

