ZOTAC's new RTX 4090D PDF reviewed: the longest graphics card on the market

ZOTAC's huge GeForce RTX 4090 D PGF OC Edition graphics card has been reviewed, tops out at maximum 530W TGP, 28-phase power PCB design.

ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 4090 D PGF OC Edition graphics card has been reviewed, and it is the largest graphics card on the planet... measuring in at 381mm long (!!!).

Expreview has tested the new ZOTAC RTX 4090 D PGF graphics card, with the downgraded internals meeting the China-specific US export rules. ZOTAC revised its GeForce RTX 4090 design with the RTX 4090 D PGF, with 3 x 11 fans and a vapor chamber cooler that features "high-frequency stability... comparable to that of water-cooled solutions."

The review of ZOTAC's new China-specific GeForce RTX 4090 D PGF graphics card from Expreview explained: "(The PGF) has high maximum TGP (530 W) and a powerful 28-phase power PCB design. Despite the technological headroom, the card struggles to offer much of the overclocking potential. The team from Expreview only managed to squeeze 3.7% more performance from this card. That's despite 24.7% more power theoretically available."

The site noted the size-related negative point, explaining: "In terms of shortcomings, the size of this graphics card is slightly larger. Friends who want to buy it need to match the chassis data in advance. However, the appearance design of this Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 D PGF graphics card is also relatively excellent, so it looks good after using it. On the contrary, it makes the inside of the chassis look more substantial. Currently, this Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 D PGF graphics card has been put on the e-commerce platform, priced at 16,999 yuan (~$2362)."

You can read the full review of ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 4090 D PGF graphics card on Expreview's website here.

