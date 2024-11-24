All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Ubitium announces 'universal processor': combines CPU, GPU, DSP, FPGA in a single RISC-V chip

Ubitium to upend the semiconductor industry with its introduction of the first universal RISC-V processor: combines CPU, GPU, DSP, FPGA into a single chip.

Ubitium announces 'universal processor': combines CPU, GPU, DSP, FPGA in a single RISC-V chip
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Ubitium is developing a Universal Processor that combines CPU, GPU, DSP, and FPGA into a single chip, aiming to revolutionize the market by reusing every transistor for multiple functions. Emerging from stealth, the company includes veterans from major tech firms. The processor is designed to simplify device intelligence and reduce costs, with a release planned for 2026.

Ubitium has just revealed that it is developing the first Universal Processor, with the RISC-V startup combining CPU, GPU, DSP, and FPGA into a single chip that could change up the market.

Ubitium announces 'universal processor': combines CPU, GPU, DSP, FPGA in a single RISC-V chip 98
2

Where this new universal processor from Ubitium is different, is that instead of APUs and AI GPUs and accelerators from AMD and NVIDIA, the approach by Ubitium will see each and every transistor on the Universal Processor to be reused for everything. There are no "specialized" cores like CPUs and GPUs, each transistor is capable of whatever it needs to do... universal.

Ubitium emerged from stealth status this year, with the developers on the team including semiconductor veterans who have worked for some of the most important tech companies in the US: Intel, NVIDIA, Texas Instruments, as well as smaller places like PACT XPP Technologies.

Hyun Shin Cho, CEO of Ubitium said: "The $500 billion processor industry is built on restrictive boundaries between computing tasks. We're erasing those boundaries. Our Universal Processor does it all - CPU, GPU, DSP, FPGA - in one chip, one architecture. This isn't an incremental improvement. It is a paradigm shift. This is the processor architecture the AI era demands".

Cho continues: "For too long, we've accepted that making devices intelligent means making them complex. Multiple processors or processor cores, multiple development teams, endless integration challenges-today, that changes. Our Universal Processor delivers workload-agnostic and AI-enabling compute capabilities to edge devices with a single chip, at a fraction of the cost to develop and manufacture compared to today's offerings".

Cho added: "We envision a future where every device operates autonomously, making intelligent decisions in real time and transforming the way we interact with technology".

Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International added: "We are excited to see Ubitium leveraging the flexibility and scalability of the RISC-V architecture. Their innovative approach to universal processor design exemplifies the freedom of innovation made possible by the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture and highlights the potential for RISC-V to drive advancements in edge computing and AI applications".

The startup has said its new Univeral Processor would be released sometime in 2026.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$479 USD
- -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/24/2024 at 7:16 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:ubitium.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles