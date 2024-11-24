Ubitium announces 'universal processor': combines CPU, GPU, DSP, FPGA in a single RISC-V chip

Ubitium to upend the semiconductor industry with its introduction of the first universal RISC-V processor: combines CPU, GPU, DSP, FPGA into a single chip.

TL;DR: Ubitium is developing a Universal Processor that combines CPU, GPU, DSP, and FPGA into a single chip, aiming to revolutionize the market by reusing every transistor for multiple functions. Emerging from stealth, the company includes veterans from major tech firms. The processor is designed to simplify device intelligence and reduce costs, with a release planned for 2026. Ubitium is developing a Universal Processor that combines CPU, GPU, DSP, and FPGA into a single chip, aiming to revolutionize the market by reusing every transistor for multiple functions. Emerging from stealth, the company includes veterans from major tech firms. The processor is designed to simplify device intelligence and reduce costs, with a release planned for 2026.

Ubitium has just revealed that it is developing the first Universal Processor, with the RISC-V startup combining CPU, GPU, DSP, and FPGA into a single chip that could change up the market.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Where this new universal processor from Ubitium is different, is that instead of APUs and AI GPUs and accelerators from AMD and NVIDIA, the approach by Ubitium will see each and every transistor on the Universal Processor to be reused for everything. There are no "specialized" cores like CPUs and GPUs, each transistor is capable of whatever it needs to do... universal.

Ubitium emerged from stealth status this year, with the developers on the team including semiconductor veterans who have worked for some of the most important tech companies in the US: Intel, NVIDIA, Texas Instruments, as well as smaller places like PACT XPP Technologies.

Hyun Shin Cho, CEO of Ubitium said: "The $500 billion processor industry is built on restrictive boundaries between computing tasks. We're erasing those boundaries. Our Universal Processor does it all - CPU, GPU, DSP, FPGA - in one chip, one architecture. This isn't an incremental improvement. It is a paradigm shift. This is the processor architecture the AI era demands".

Cho continues: "For too long, we've accepted that making devices intelligent means making them complex. Multiple processors or processor cores, multiple development teams, endless integration challenges-today, that changes. Our Universal Processor delivers workload-agnostic and AI-enabling compute capabilities to edge devices with a single chip, at a fraction of the cost to develop and manufacture compared to today's offerings".

Cho added: "We envision a future where every device operates autonomously, making intelligent decisions in real time and transforming the way we interact with technology".

Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International added: "We are excited to see Ubitium leveraging the flexibility and scalability of the RISC-V architecture. Their innovative approach to universal processor design exemplifies the freedom of innovation made possible by the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture and highlights the potential for RISC-V to drive advancements in edge computing and AI applications".

The startup has said its new Univeral Processor would be released sometime in 2026.