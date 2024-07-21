Tenstorrent launches new Wormhole high-performance AI chip using RISC-V architecture

Tenstorrent has just launched its new Wormhole high-performance AI chip featuring the RISC-V architecture, with chip legend Jim Keller's fingerprints all over the Wormhole AI chip.
The new Tenstorrent Wormhole AI chip will be a cost-effective and scalable solution for AI customers. The company is also unveiling AI workstation solutions dedicated to its new Wormhole platform, meaning it offers consumers a full AI package.
Tenstorrent's new Wormhole AI chips will be offered in PCIe cards in two different configurations: the Wormhole n150 and Wormhole n300. The new Wormhole n150 features a single processor with 72 Tensix cores, with the company saying each Tensix core features 5 RISV-C baby cores, allowing scalability with multi-chip development much more efficiently.
The new Wormhole n150 chip and its single processor features a 160W TDP and pushes 262 TFLOPs of FP8 performance, with the Wormhole n150 add-in card sporting 12GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 288GB/sec of memory bandwidth.
Tenstorrent's beefier n300 chip sports dual processors, with double the AI computing power of the n150 with 24GB of GDDR6 memory.
Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent, said: "It's always rewarding to get more of our products into developer hands. Releasing development systems with our Wormhole™ card helps developers scale up and work on multi-chip AI software. In addition to this launch, we are excited that the tape-out and power-on for our second generation, Blackhole, is going very well".
The Wormhole n150 and Wormhole n300 are Tenstorrent's next developer kits, building on their Grayskull DevKit boards. The new TT-LoudBox is Tenstorrent's new developer workstation powered by 4 x Wormhole n300s (8 processors in total).
Tenstorrent has also introduced its all-new TT-QuietBox, a new high-end, liquid-cooled AI developer workstation. Inside, the Tenstorrent TT-QuietBox features an AMD EPYC processor, and thanks to its liquid cooling solution, it delivers the power of 8 x Wormhole processors in a virtually noise-free form factory. The workstation is now available to order.