Magicycle celebrates Black Friday with up to $1000 discounts on select E-bikes

Black Friday deals are here early, and Magicycle E-bikes have been hit with an insane deals of up to $1000 off on select E-bikes. Check them out!

Magicycle is offering heavy Black Friday discounts on two of its E-bikes, the Cruiser Pro and the Ocelot Pro, with reductions of $1000 and $900, respectively.

Black Friday is right around the corner, and to celebrate the incoming wave of deals, Magicycle has slapped some extremely heavy discounts on two of its E-bikes.

Magicycle has rolled out some crazy discounts on two of its E-bikes, the Cruiser Pro and the Ocelot Pro. Both of these E-bikes are discounted by $900 or more. The Cruiser Pro enables riders to effortlessly adjust the bike's power levels from 0 to 7. Each level is tailored to the rider's preferred riding speeds, with the option of additional customization from 1% through to 100% if the levels aren't to your liking. The Cruiser Pro is equipped with a 52V 20Ah power battery that is designed to provide the rider with the option of traveling long range, with Magicycle stating the Cruisier Pro can reach up to 100 miles off a single charge.

So, what is giving you all this power? Magicycle has equipped the Cruiser Pro with a 1500W motor that is able to provide a peak power output of up to 1500W, with 750W being nominal. With all this power, you need to be able to stop safely, which is why Magicycle has equipped hydraulic disc brakes that are designed to be responsive and reduce power with a flick of your fingers. Not only is safety at your fingertips, but also power, as the Cruiser Pro can reach a top speed of 28 mph and has a max load of 500 lbs. Check out the full deal on the Cruiser Pro here.

The other Magicycle bike that has been heavily discounted is the Ocelot Pro Long Range Step-Thrue Fat Tire electric bike, which the company states is designed specifically for people of various heights. The Ocelot Pro is able to accommodate any kind of height through its adjustable seat, enabling riders to find the most ideal height for the most pleasurable riding experience possible. As with the Cruiser Pro, the Ocelot Pro comes with the responsive hydraulic disc brakes that bring the rider to a gliding stop when engaged.

The Ocelot Pro is equipped with a 52V 20Ah battery that enables it to have a 100-mile maximum distance, which is achieved through its 1500W 100Nm motor. Riders will be able to take advantage of the 750W/1500W peak power output, which can monitored via the rugged color LCD display. Riders will be able to fully charge the battery of the Ocelot Pro between 4 and 6 hours.

Magicycle is discounting both of the aforementioned E-bikes for Black Friday, with the Cruiser Pro being discounted by $1,000, bringing its original price of $2,399 down to $1,399. As for the Ocelot Pro, Magicycle has slashed its price by $900 for Black Friday, bringing its original price of $2,399 down to $1,499. Check out the full deal on the Ocelot Pro here

Black Friday discounts expire on November 30. Additionally, Magicycle will throw in a free hitch bike rack valued at $399 on any two bikes.