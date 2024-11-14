All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

Expert warns AI improvements have plateaued, financial bubble pop incoming

An artificial intelligence expert has warned that AI improvements per generation are beginning to plateau, making the economics of improvement futile.

Expert warns AI improvements have plateaued, financial bubble pop incoming
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AI companies like OpenAI and Microsoft are racing to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI), but experts like Gary Marcus suggest it may not be economically viable. Marcus argues that the AI market is a bubble, with valuations based on the assumption that scaling Large Language Models (LLMs) will lead to AGI.

Artificial intelligence companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and other big players such as Elon Musk's X-based AI Grok are all in a race to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI). But what if no one makes it to the finish line because it's not economically viable?

Expert warns AI improvements have plateaued, financial bubble pop incoming 363636
2

This suggestion has been made by several experts and is a theory held by Gary Marcus, a cognitive scientist and AI skeptic. Marcus says the current AI market is a bubble and that people haven't yet realized the valuations of companies such as OpenAI and Microsoft are predicated on the bet that the underlying technology powering AI systems, Large Language Models (LLMs), will grow in power with scale. However, that might not be the case.

The Information reported last week that OpenAI researchers discovered the company's latest AI model, codenamed Orion, was a noticeably less improvement in performance compared to the leaps made from GPT-3 to GPT-4. IIya Sutskever, co-founder and former chief science officer of OpenAI, previously told Reuters that improvements from scaling AI models bigger have plateaued, which harms the general theory that the bigger the AI model the more powerful.

"The economics are likely to be grim," Marcus wrote on his Substack. "Sky high valuation of companies like OpenAI and Microsoft are largely based on the notion that LLMs will, with continued scaling, become artificial general intelligence."

With this in mind, Marcus suggests that given the cost of the AI chips to run these models, the power it takes to fuel the data centers, and the cost of training, the AI market will eventually reach a point where it won't be economically viable to invest more money into training more complex AI models.

"The economics will likely never make sense: additional training is expensive, the more scaling, the more costly," said Marcus

"LLMs such as they are, will become a commodity; price wars will keep revenue low. Given the cost of chips, profits will be elusive. When everyone realizes this, the financial bubble may burst quickly," added Marcus

Photo of the PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$494.99 USD
$494.99 USD $499.99 USD
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/14/2024 at 9:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, theinformation.com, garymarcus.substack.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles