All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 59 - AMD Ryzen 9800X3D Processor Review, the new gaming CPU champ
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Zen 6 CPUs may arrive later than thought - at CES 2027 perhaps, packing AM5 compatibility

The good news is that AM5 motherboards will be good for Zen 6 chips - as Team Red has previously promised - but an apparent delay is in the cards.

AMD Zen 6 CPUs may arrive later than thought - at CES 2027 perhaps, packing AM5 compatibility
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Zen 6 desktop processors are rumored to launch late 2026 or early 2027, maintaining compatibility with existing AM5 motherboards. The launch might happen at CES 2027, or that seems a likely bet.

AMD is planning to unleash its Zen 6 desktop processors either late in 2026, or early in 2027, according to the latest from the rumor mill.

This comes from well-known leaker Kepler, who posted some fresh speculation on X, as you can see above.

The good news for those wondering about motherboard compatibility is that Zen 6 chips will stick with the same socket, we're told. So existing AM5 boards will be good for upgrades to whatever AMD decides to call these CPUs. (Ryzen 10000 seems like it might look a bit odd - it may just be time for a change of tack).

Given the rumored end of 2026, running into 2027 timeframe, the most obvious vehicle to use for the launch of Zen 6 would seem to be CES 2027, assuming this rumor is correct.

Previous speculation about Zen 6 has theorized that production of the CPUs could kick off late in 2025, but that it might slip into 2026. So this new rumor is suggesting the arrival of the next-gen processors is likely further out than anticipated.

Kepler posted the Zen 6 gossip after stating that the newly released Ryzen 9800X3D is a lot better than expected, noting that this is a "quite bullish" signal for the upcoming next-gen desktop processors.

Previous chatter from the usual leakers has not yet suggested that Zen 6 will be a particularly notable generational uplift, though it's still very early days.

Certainly the PC community at large will be hoping Zen 6 has a bit more grunt behind it, as vanilla Ryzen 9000 processors have not exactly been received with enthusiasm, shall we say.

Note that AM5 compatibility for Zen 6 is also something we've heard is the case before via the rumor mill. AMD has, of course, previously promised to carry AM5 support through until at least 2027, so it isn't unexpected either.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
$229 USD
$229 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/8/2024 at 10:42 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, amd.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles