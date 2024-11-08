AMD Zen 6 CPUs may arrive later than thought - at CES 2027 perhaps, packing AM5 compatibility

The good news is that AM5 motherboards will be good for Zen 6 chips - as Team Red has previously promised - but an apparent delay is in the cards.

AMD is planning to unleash its Zen 6 desktop processors either late in 2026, or early in 2027, according to the latest from the rumor mill.

This comes from well-known leaker Kepler, who posted some fresh speculation on X, as you can see above.

The good news for those wondering about motherboard compatibility is that Zen 6 chips will stick with the same socket, we're told. So existing AM5 boards will be good for upgrades to whatever AMD decides to call these CPUs. (Ryzen 10000 seems like it might look a bit odd - it may just be time for a change of tack).

Given the rumored end of 2026, running into 2027 timeframe, the most obvious vehicle to use for the launch of Zen 6 would seem to be CES 2027, assuming this rumor is correct.

Previous speculation about Zen 6 has theorized that production of the CPUs could kick off late in 2025, but that it might slip into 2026. So this new rumor is suggesting the arrival of the next-gen processors is likely further out than anticipated.

Kepler posted the Zen 6 gossip after stating that the newly released Ryzen 9800X3D is a lot better than expected, noting that this is a "quite bullish" signal for the upcoming next-gen desktop processors.

Previous chatter from the usual leakers has not yet suggested that Zen 6 will be a particularly notable generational uplift, though it's still very early days.

Certainly the PC community at large will be hoping Zen 6 has a bit more grunt behind it, as vanilla Ryzen 9000 processors have not exactly been received with enthusiasm, shall we say.

Note that AM5 compatibility for Zen 6 is also something we've heard is the case before via the rumor mill. AMD has, of course, previously promised to carry AM5 support through until at least 2027, so it isn't unexpected either.