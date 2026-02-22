TweakTown
AMD's next-gen Zen 6-powered Ryzen desktop CPUs delayed to 2027

AMD's Zen 6-powered next-gen Ryzen desktop CPUs have reportedly been delayed until 2027 at the earliest, according to a new report.

AMD's next-gen Zen 6-powered Ryzen desktop CPUs delayed to 2027
TL;DR: AMD's Zen 6 desktop Ryzen processors, initially expected in 2026, are now likely delayed until 2027, with Zen 6 technology prioritized for EPYC server chips. This shift aligns with Intel's similar desktop CPU delays, reflecting industry focus on data center markets amid rising memory costs and evolving consumer demand.

Although official roadmaps and even standard CPU cycle expectations have put AMD's new Zen 6-powered lineup of desktop Ryzen processors on track for a 2026 release, new reports are indicating that we shouldn't expect to see next-gen Ryzen until 2027 at the earliest. This news arrives via the outlet Benchlife, which claims the codename 'Olympic Ridge' CPU lineup is no longer on the cards for this year.

Interestingly, or unsurprisingly, this doesn't mean that we won't see Zen 6 at all in 2026, a processor technology that AMD describes as an "industry-first 2nm" CPU architecture. With AMD's roadmap highlighting "more AI pipelines" and expanded AI data type support, there's a good chance the company is simply prioritizing or allocating 2026's Zen 6 chips for its EPYC server processors.

This new rumor coincides with reports that Intel is also delaying the reveal and launch of its next-gen Nova Lake-S desktop processor to 2027. Both companies were originally set to go head-to-head in the desktop space with new architectures and different process technology later this year. But with the state of the consumer PC market at the moment, a delay feels almost inevitable, given that memory prices are skyrocketing and the biggest players in the CPU and GPU space have shifted to a "data center first" approach.

This news also comes after we received a fresh set of leaked specs for AMD's upcoming Zen 6 Ryzen lineup, with the company looking to leverage chiplets to deliver a flagship 24-core (12+12) model, alongside 20-core (10+10) and 16-core (8+8) variants. This increase in cores should offer a reasonable, notable gen-on-gen upgrade over the current Ryzen 9000 Series.

NEWS SOURCES:benchlife.info and videocardz.com

