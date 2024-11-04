AMD teams with Fujitsu on strategic partnership to create compuing platforms for AI and HPC

TL;DR: AMD and Fujitsu have announced a strategic partnership to develop computing platforms for AI and high-performance computing (HPC). The collaboration focuses on creating open-source, energy-efficient platforms using advanced processors and flexible AI/HPC software. AMD and Fujitsu have announced a strategic partnership to develop computing platforms for AI and high-performance computing (HPC). The collaboration focuses on creating open-source, energy-efficient platforms using advanced processors and flexible AI/HPC software.

AMD and Fujitsu have just announced a new strategic partnership to create computing platforms for AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

The new partnership includes aspects from technology development to commercialization, and will further boost the creation of open source and energy-efficient platforms using advanced processors with "superior power performance and highly flexible AI/HPC software" that aims to accelerate open-source AI and HPC initiatives.

The insane rise of AI including generative AI, cloud service providers (CSPs) and users are wanting optimized architectures, at various price and power-per-performance configurations explains AMD in the press release.

The PR continued: "From end-to-end, AMD supports an open ecosystem, and strongly believes in giving customers choice. Fujitsu has worked to develop FUJITSU-MONAKA, a next-generation Arm-based processor that aims to achieve both high performance and low power consumption. With FUJITSU-MONAKA, together with AMD Instinct accelerators, customers have an additional choice to achieve large-scale AI workload processing to whilst attempting to reduce the data center total cost of ownership".

Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Vice President, CTO, CPO, Fujitsu Limited said: "Through this strategic partnership with AMD, Fujitsu seeks to accelerate open-source AI initiatives with a shared vision of achieving sustainable computing platforms. By combining AMD's innovative GPU technology with Fujitsu's low-power/high-performance processor technology, we seek to create an environment in which more companies will be able to utilize AI while reducing the power consumed by data centers. I believe that this partnership is an important step forward in accelerating Fujitsu's efforts to achieve a sustainable society".

Phil Guido, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, AMD said: "By combining our cutting-edge AMD Instinct accelerators with Fujitsu's advanced low-power processors, we are positioned to deliver high-performance and energy-efficient solutions that will benefit our joint AI and HPC customers. Our strategic partnership with Fujitsu not only underscores our commitment to innovation but also highlights our dedication to Japan, where we recognize the importance of local partnerships and expertise. As we continue to expand our relationships in Japan, we are excited about the opportunities to create a more sustainable computing infrastructure that aligns with Japan's technological leadership and commitment to sustainability".