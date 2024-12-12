All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
IT/Datacenter & Super Computing

Fujitsu's new 144-core Monaka chip: Arm, 2nm + 5nm chiplets, 3D-stacked CPU cores over memory

Fujitsu teases mechanical sample of its new Armv9-based 144-core 'Monaka' processor for data centers, competes against AMD EPYC, Intel Xeon processors.

Fujitsu's new 144-core Monaka chip: Arm, 2nm + 5nm chiplets, 3D-stacked CPU cores over memory
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Fujitsu unveiled its Monaka processor, a 144-core Armv9-based chip designed for future data centers. Built on TSMC's N2 process, it features a CoWoS system-in-package with SRAM tiles and hybrid copper bonding. Competing with AMD and Intel, Monaka aims for superior energy efficiency by 2026-2027, using air cooling.

Fujitsu has just shown off a sample of its new Monaka processor: a new Armv9-based 144-core chip that is destined for data centers of the future.

Fujitsu's new 144-core Monaka chip: Arm, 2nm + 5nm chiplets, 3D-stacked CPU cores over memory 11
12

Last week, the Japanese company announced it was working with Broadcom to use its new 3.5D eXtreme Dimension System in Package (3.5D XDSiP) platform, and now we're being introduced to Fujitsu's new Monaka processor.

The new Monaka chip is a large CoWoS system-in-package (SiP) that has 4 x 36-core compute chiplets, made on TSMC's N2 process node with 144 Armv9-based cores with enhancements that are stacked on top of SRAM tiles, in a face-to-face (F2F) layout, using hybrid copper bonding (HCB).

Fujitsu's new 144-core Monaka chip: Arm, 2nm + 5nm chiplets, 3D-stacked CPU cores over memory 15
12

Fujitsu is using the SRAM tiles (essentially huge caches) are made on TSMC's N5 process node, with the compute and cache stacks loaded with a huge I/O die that features an integrated memory controller, PCIe 6.0 lanes with CXL 3.0 on top to connect accelerators and extenders. Monaka uses mainstream DDR5 memory which should fall into MR-DIMM or MCR-DIMM form, which will provide huge capacities and lower costs for data centers.

Fujitsu's new Arm-based Monaka processor family will compete with AMD's fleet of EPYC processors, and Intel's family of Xeon chips. We should expect to see advantages (and disadvantages) with Monaka, but once place it'll shine is the energy efficiency, as Fujitsu says that it has goals of doubling efficiency compared to its competitors by 2026-2027, while using air cooling.

Fujitsu's new 144-core Monaka chip: Arm, 2nm + 5nm chiplets, 3D-stacked CPU cores over memory 12
12

We should expect to see Fujitsu's new Monaka processors powering data centers in the fiscal year of 2027, which kicks off on April 1, 2026, and ends on March 31, 2027... so we've got a while to wait yet.

Photo of the AMD Epyc 9654 Processor (4th gen, Genoa)
Best Deals: AMD Epyc 9654 Processor (4th gen, Genoa)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/12/2024 at 1:43 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:tomshardware.com, fujitsu.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles