A retail sample of what appears to be a legitimate unreleased M4 MacBook Pro has been unboxed online before Apple's announcement slated for late October.

Unreleased M4 MacBook Pro goes on sale before Apple has even announced it
It was only yesterday that publications began reporting on a Russian YouTube channel that posted a video of what the YouTubers claimed to be, and it certainly appeared to be upon a watch, an unboxing of an unreleased M4 MacBook Pro.

The news was shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known and credible Apple insider. Gurman wrote the M4 MacBook Pro, which is scheduled to be announced by Apple at the end of October, appeared to be real, and while it remains unconfirmed, the model, unboxing, and displayed specifications line up with previous information. Gurman also pointed out that this could be Apple's first full retail leak, which is when a full retail device, not a prototype, is leaked from a factory line or Apple internally to the public before an announcement was even made.

To add more credibility to the legitimacy of the M4 MacBook Pro, it now appears it's being sold on a Russian classified ads site. As you can imagine, the price of the M4 MacBook Pro is incredibly inflated, and judging from the listing, it appears the laptop is the base model with a 14-inch display, 16GB of unified memory, a 512GB SSD, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the M4 Chip with its 10 CPU cores.

The advertisement is asking for 720,000 rubles, which is around $7,400. Rumors indicate that Apple is expected to announce the new laptop along with some other hardware at the end of the month, with it becoming available to pick up on November 1.

