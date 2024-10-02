Epic Games shows off new Unreal Engine 5.5 feature 'MegaLights' but the video is in 720p

Epic Games Unreal Fest showcases Unreal Engine 5.5 update: new experimental MegaLights technology, and more improvements across the board for UE5.5.

Epic Games has just finished its Unreal Fest opener with some huge news, but one of them is the upcoming Unreal Engine 5.5 update that has some new MegaLights technology. Check it out:

(major issue with this video... Epic Games... what the actual hell are you thinking releasing a high-end graphics engine demo, in 720p... what...)

Unreal Engine 5.5 has some exciting new rendering improvements, with Nanite now capable of rendering Skeletal Meshes incredibly fast says Epic Games (which is currently an Experimental feature) and Path Tracer is now Production-Ready. But there's also a new MegaLights technology that comes with Unreal Engine 5.5.

What is MegaLights? Unreal Engine 5.5 Preview 1 includes support for a new experimental feature called MegaLights, which enables developers using UE 5.5 to create movable, dynamic, and realistic area shadows with the ability to light volumetric fog. Epic showed off its UE 5.5 + MegaLights technology running on real-time on a PlayStation 5 console with a scene navigated through an area with over 1000 shadow-casting lights.

UE 5.5 also has more robust and easier-to-use animation authoring tools in UE 5.5, with a Production-Ready Skeletal Editor, enhanced Deformers, and the addition of much-requested features like TimeWarp curves and Animation Layers. Virtual production tools have made big steps forward with Production-Ready SMPTE 2110 integration for in-camera VFX (ICVFX), multi-camera support, and inner frustum splitting.

The developer explains that to support high-end gaming on mobile, Unreal Engine 5.5 has new features that include Mobile Preview functionality, enabling you to match device visuals and ensure players are getting the best possible experience for their device's capabilities.

Epic Games explained: "Unreal Engine 5.5 is another milestone on our journey to help you push the boundaries of high-fidelity 3D experiences and AAA-caliber content-and Preview 1 is now available!"

