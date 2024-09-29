South Korean companies to spend $48.9 billion on AI by 2027, new national AI computing center

South Korean companies pledge 65 trillion won ($48.9 billion USD) in AI development by 2027, to compete against global leaders in the AI rush.

South Korean companies to spend $48.9 billion on AI by 2027, new national AI computing center
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

South Korea is pushing all-in with AI, with South Korean companies pledging to invest a combined 65 trillion won (around $48.9 billion USD) into AI development by 2027 in order to better compete with the global leaders in AI, the presidential office said on Thursday.

South Korean companies to spend $48.9 billion on AI by 2027, new national AI computing center 65
2

The investment plan was announced during an inaugural meeting of the presidential committee on AI, which was launched to create an AI strategy and coordinate AI research and development efforts, said Park Sang-wook, the presidential secretary for science and technology.

In the meeting, he called for collaborate efforts between the South Korean government and private sector for the country to become one of the top three global leaders in AI by 2027. He said: "It is a time when AI determines national capabilities and economic growth, becoming a key factor in the economy and security. The world's major nations are staking everything on securing AI technology and leadership to win the digital supremacy competition".

He continued: "We will establish a national AI computing center through private-government investment and to drive the AI transformation across industries and society, encouraging further private sector investment in AI".

Photo of the product for sale

NVIDIA H100 Hopper PCIe 80GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$28029.99
$28029.99$28029.99$28019.99
Buy
$44874.00
-$44874.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/29/2024 at 3:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:en.yna.co.kr

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags