Unity 6 Engine teased in absolutely gorgeous Time Ghost demo: this would melt your PC

Unity 6 Engine teased in incredible new Time Ghost demo: improvements in HDRP (High Definition Render Pipeline) and so much more, check it out.

Unity has just shown off a new tech demo it's calling "Time Ghost" and it looks pretty spectacular, check out the 4K trailer below:

The team that worked on the beautiful The Blacksmith, Book of the Dead, and The Heretic videos powered by Unity worked on Time Ghost, with some huge visual upgrades that were made through improvements made in HDRP (High Definition Render Pipeline), a bunch of new lighting options with APVs, Scenario Blending, Smoke Lighting, and a huge focus on performance with Unity's Resident Drawer.

There are individual fibers that you can see on the close-up shots of the cloth, which is damn impressive, and on top of that clothing deforms realistically, even in those high-motion scenes like when the character is running. Unity 6 also uses Machine Learning to create accurate and realistic cloth deformation, with the team using Unity Sentis which was trained with their ML model with 2000 frames of vertex animation. The accurate deformations occur every 0.8ms per frame, which allows for the project to keep the high-quality visuals.

Unity 6 also showcases the improvements in the hair system under the new engine, with high-density, real-time simulated hair looking great. The feature was originally used in Enemies, but has been upgraded to allow for seamless rendering LOD, automatic LOD generation and volumetric wind to create a realistic and functioning hair system that has correct physics depending on what is happening on-screen.

Unity 6 Engine releases on October 17, so we don't have long to wait.

The YouTube description for Unity 6 reads: "Time Ghost is the latest Unity Originals real-time cinematic demo developed by the team behind projects like The Blacksmith, Adam, Book of the Dead, The Heretic, and Enemies. Presented at Unite 2024 in Barcelona, it showcases what can be achieved with Unity 6. The demo highlights advancements in visual quality, project complexity, and the practical use of machine learning workflows".

Graphics in Unity 6: "The visual quality and complexity in Time Ghost are made possible by advancements across the board in all graphics features in Unity 6. The demo leverages the latest improvements in HDRP, more sophisticated lighting options with APVs, Scenario Blending and Smoke Lighting, performance gains with GPU Resident Drawer, and powerful artist tools like VFX Graph and Shader Graph".