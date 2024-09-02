Company busted showing off humanoid robots with humans inside of them

Many people are being fooled by a video of two lifelike humanoid robots at the World Robot Conference 2024, but they're actually two humans.

A company attending the World Robot Conference in Beijing last week has used humans in robot costumes to showcase humanoid robotics.

Last week, social media platforms received an influx of exceedingly impressive humanoid robots as the World Robot Conference took place in Beijing, which is essentially a gathering of robotics companies to display the projects they are working on and network with each other. However, some people are being fooled by a select number of videos claiming the subjects in the video are humanoid robots, but they are just humans cosplaying as humanoid robots.

At first many thought the technology in developing humanoid robots had reached a lifelike level, but then an image of one of the female humanoid robots having lunch. The company behind the two cosplayers reportedly is Ex-Robots, and the reasoning behind the presence of the women is currently unknown.

Were they hired to pretend to be the robot the company is working on? Which is something that Tesla found out wasn't a marketing strategy that is particularly enjoyed with its Optimus event in 2022, or were the cosplayers hired as simply an attraction to the Ex-Robots booth?