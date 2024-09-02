Company busted showing off humanoid robots with humans inside of them

Many people are being fooled by a video of two lifelike humanoid robots at the World Robot Conference 2024, but they're actually two humans.

Published
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

A company attending the World Robot Conference in Beijing last week has used humans in robot costumes to showcase humanoid robotics.

Last week, social media platforms received an influx of exceedingly impressive humanoid robots as the World Robot Conference took place in Beijing, which is essentially a gathering of robotics companies to display the projects they are working on and network with each other. However, some people are being fooled by a select number of videos claiming the subjects in the video are humanoid robots, but they are just humans cosplaying as humanoid robots.

At first many thought the technology in developing humanoid robots had reached a lifelike level, but then an image of one of the female humanoid robots having lunch. The company behind the two cosplayers reportedly is Ex-Robots, and the reasoning behind the presence of the women is currently unknown.

Were they hired to pretend to be the robot the company is working on? Which is something that Tesla found out wasn't a marketing strategy that is particularly enjoyed with its Optimus event in 2022, or were the cosplayers hired as simply an attraction to the Ex-Robots booth?

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X 12-Core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$449.00
$449.00--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$449.00
$449.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/2/2024 at 10:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags