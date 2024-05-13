N64 Recompiled is like RTX Remix for console games, run them natively on PC with ray-tracing

N64: Recompiled can turn any Nintendo 64 game into a native Windows or Linux app, with support for high frame rates, ultrawide displays, and ray tracing.

The Nintendo 64, a 1996 console, has undoubtedly aged in the ensuing decades. However, as one of the first pieces of hardware to present full 3D worlds to explore, it's fondly remembered by many. A vibrant emulation and mod scene helped to keep the late '90s Nintendo gaming era alive. From Super Mario 64 to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, some of the most beloved 3D games of all time were for the N64.

6

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask running on Windows/Linux.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

In recent years, we've had some impressive N64 projects and endeavors, including full decompilation and native PC ports. This has led to games like Super Mario 64 getting ray-tracing support and other enhancements. But the manual decompilation and then recompilation process is long, often taking fans years - until now.

One of the N64 scene's most talented coders, Mr. Wiseguy, has created N64: Recompiled - 'a tool to statically recompile N64 binaries into C code that can be compiled for any platform.' Any N64 can now be ported to a PC and run as a native app, paving the way for mods and ray-tracing support.

To showcase N64: Recompiled in action, Mr. Wiseguy has released a recompiled version of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, which runs natively on Windows and Linux rigs, including the Steam Deck! The visuals remain faithful to the N64 original, which is impressive considering how tricky it can be to replicate some of those old N64 effects.

Like other decompiled and recompiled projects, the native version of Majora's Mask requires a copy (or ROM) of the original game, as N64: Recompiled ports don't include assets. However, going native does mean support for high resolutions, high frame rates, and ultrawide. Mr. Wiseguy's Majora's Mask port also includes downsampled 240p and 480p modes for that authentic N64 look and feel.

What makes N64: Recompiled (and this native Majora's Mask port) impressive is that it will support texture packs, modding, and real-time ray tracing.

6

6

6

6

We'd love to see N64: Recompiled versions of some of our favorite lesser-known N64 games from the era, stuff that usually doesn't get the remaster treatment - like Blast Corps, Pilotwings 64, and Wave Race 64. In some ways, N64: Recompiled is like NVIDIA's RTX Remix for the Nintendo 64, as it gives modders and fans the option to remaster and port classic games that are now decades old in a matter of days - with the option to provide them with some RT love.