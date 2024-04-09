Lenovo confirms that it's already planning the sequel to the Legion Go handheld

It's a green light for the Lenovo Legion Go 2, or so it seems, at least according to comments from an exec at the company during its recent conference.

Lenovo's Legion Go hasn't been out that long - the Steam Deck rival launched back in October 2023 - and already the PC maker is planning its successor.

This news emerged from the Lenovo Innovate 24 conference that just took place in Bangkok, Thailand, where tech journalist Chris Stead spoke to Clifford Chong, gaming category manager at Lenovo Asia Pacific.

You can watch the interview in the above YouTube clip, and Chong makes it clear that Lenovo is already mulling over a Lenovo Legion Go 2, and what features that device could run with to improve the gaming portable.

Chong tells us:

"We are still spending a lot of resources improving on current Legion Go, over the span of the last six months since launch ... And there are still engineering efforts to try to bring the next wave of features to the product. So definitely it's a category that we do see potential in, and we continue to invest, and we are looking towards, when the time comes, having a next generation to provide even more, better features."

Interestingly, Chong also observes that it was far from an easy decision to make to run with that larger display on the Legion Go, which has an 8.8-inch screen. However, the Lenovo exec notes the risk was worth it, and that the company is happy with the response it has received from gamers with the portable.

So, presumably we can expect the Legion Go 2 to stick to its guns in that respect, although of course nothing was revealed about Lenovo's exact plans in the interview.