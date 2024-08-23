Microsoft schedules fireside Windows meeting to prevent another CrowdStrike outage

Microsoft has announced its hosting a Windows security meeting at its Redmond headquarters next month, and the meeting will focus on the meltdown that was the CrowdStrike outage that caused 8.5 million Windows machines to enter infinite boot loops that required physical intervention for remediation.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Aidan Marcuss, the corporate vice president of Microsoft Windows and devices wrote on the Windows Experience Blog the meeting will be held on September 10 and is called the "Windows Endpoint Security Ecosystem Summit". The summit will be attended by CrowdStrike, along with key partners in Windows security who will all sit down for a discussion about improving resiliency and protecting critical infrastructure.

The meeting comes after CrowdStrike rolled out a faulty driver update to its Falcon Sensor cybsecurity software, resulting in an error within the kernel of machines, which then caused approximately 8.5 million Windows machines to be thrown into infinite bootloops. Some of the systems that were down were also critical infrastructure such as emergency services, telecommunications providers, airport systems, financial systems, and more.

The topic of conversation will certainly be the kernel-level access CrowdStrike's software is stationed at, and how Microsoft can give third-parties access to the kernel-level of a machine without potentially causing a global outage if a faulty driver is rolled out. Initially, Microsoft wanted to close off access to the kernel, but in 2006 the company was forced to by regulators to enable access for cybersecurity vendors.