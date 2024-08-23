Mecpow launches X4/X4 Pro user-friendly laser engravers with up to $100 off

Mecpow is launching two new laser engravers the X4 and X4 Pro, and both are launching on Amazon with discount codes of $100 and above.

Mecpow is about to launch two new laser engravers that design to make home creations much easier, safer, and faster at a discounted price.

9

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

For those that don't know, Mecpow is a professional company that is dedicated to providing home laser engraving machines that are designed to enable the user to express their creative vision easily. The Mecpow X4 is capable of cutting designs into various materials such as 10mm engraving in wood panels, 6mm in black acrylic, and 0.08mm in stainless steel panels with a single pass. Notably, the X4 has a maximum engraving speed of 22,000 mm/min and a ultra-fine laser dot that is capable of getting as fine as 0.08mm x 0.1mm.

Moreover, the X4 comes with the USB connectivity that enables offline operation, along with a TF card port that can be operated via the control panel. Additionally, users can connect their phone over Wi-Fi to the engraver and with its support for a wide range of compatible software such as the MKSLaser app, Laser GRBL and LightBurn software, users are able to enjoy flexibility. Moreover, the X4 comes with support for a wide range of operating systems such as Windows, Linux, and Mac, along with Android and iOS for smartphone support.

9

The X4 comes with a 30 liter/minute air pump that is designed to keep the engraving area clean, while also preventing engraving burns, which ensures the pattern that is being engraved on the material is intact and produced at a high quality. The X4 can engrave on wood, acrylic, glass, metal, porcelain, fabric, bamboo, plastic board, leather, and even food. The X4 also comes with 5-pronged safety and 1-second focus. More specifically, it comes with a 4-way limit switch, a tilt sensor, a built-in laser shield, and an emergency stop button, which are all designed to avoid accidents and keep the user safe. As for the focussing aspect, the X4 can be focussed in a single step.

9

To step things up a notch, the X4 Pro incorporates many of the same features of the X4, but with a few more bells and whistles. For example, the X4 Pro comes with complete protection from noise and fumes through a powerful fan that optimizes internal airflow that filters out harmful fumes and particles. This process prevents combustion and creates a safer and more conductive environment for engraving.

9

Additionally, the X4 Pro comes with a built-in camera and LED lights that enables a clearer engraving experience and for more precise positioning and visibility. As for the LED lights, Mecpow has integrated these to allow users to see engraving details more clearly, even in more dimly lit environments. The camera monitors the engraving process and records HD video for easy monitoring and adjustments.

As for safety, the X4 Pro comes with the same 5-pronged safety features, with one of the main features being the automatic stopping of the engraving process in the event the protective cover is opened. The X4 Pro comes with the 4-way limit switch, tilt sensor, built-in laser shield and emergency stop button, which fully consider the user's safety to avoid accidents.

The X4 is currently available on Amazon for $599, but using the code "X4Mecpow22w" at checkout will knock $100 off the total price. Additionally, the X4 Pro features an even greater discount of $100 by using the "X4PMecpow" code at checkout. Moreover, Mecpow has made four more products that may be worth adding to your home-creation workbench, and they are the; MIG-120 Welding Machine, the MMA-120 Welding Machine, the MP-3881 Heat Press Machine, and the MP-30 Tumbler Heat Press Machine. All of the aforementioned products are available on the Mecpow website.

9

MIG-120 Dual-voltage Gasless Welding Machine - The Mecpow MIG-120 welder supports three welding modes: gasless MIG, MMA, and lift TIG. It also comes with adjustable wire feeding, advanced safety features, precise control with the LCD screen, and versatile dual voltage support.

9

MMA-120 Dual-voltage Stick Welder - Dual voltage compatibility, LED digital display, advanced safety features, Arc Start function, advanced IGBT inverter technology, and cost-effective and lightweight design.

9

MP3881 8-in-1 15*15inch Heat Press Machine - dual-tube heating technology, even heat distribution, precise digital control, high-security performance, enhanced safety features, and convenient pressure adjustment.

9

MP30 30oz Tumbler Heat Press Machine - Large capacity, multi-functional, mug heat press machine, LCD control panel, and DIY friendly.