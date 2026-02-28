6 Privacy Tweaks You Should Make on Your Android Phone

Take control of your personal data with these simple Android smartphone privacy tweaks that limit tracking and reduce unnecessary access.

Your Android phone collects far more information about you than you might realize. From background tracking and data-hungry apps to constant location access and ad profiling, your personal data is often being shared without you noticing. Here's how you can tighten privacy and better protect your data on your Android smartphone.

Regularly Review App Permissions

Apps ask for permission when they want to access your camera, microphone, location, or other sensitive features. But once you tap "Allow," that access usually stays enabled indefinitely. It might be a game you casually allowed to see your contacts or a random app you let track your location - and you probably forgot about it.

To safeguard your privacy, it's important to review the permissions apps have and remove any that aren't necessary.

To do this, open Settings, head to "Security & Privacy," and under "Privacy," tap "Permissions used in the last 24 hours." You'll see which apps have accessed different permissions.

If you spot a suspicious app with more access than it should have, tap the relevant permission, select the three-dot menu, and choose "Manage Apps With This Permission."

Browse the list of untrusted apps, review their permissions, and disable access where needed, without affecting the apps you use often.

Set Location Access to "Only While in Use"

We use dozens of apps every day that ask for access to our location-delivery services, restaurant apps, navigation tools, and more. Granting location access itself isn't the problem; the issue is allowing it all the time. Many apps continue tracking your location in the background long after you stop using them, quietly building a record of your movements.

Because of this, you should regularly review and fine-tune your location permissions. For apps that truly need your location, set access to "Allow only while using the app." You can do this by opening Settings, navigating to Location > App Permissions, selecting the app, and choosing "Allow only while using the app."

For apps that don't need location data, change the permission to "Don't Allow" to prevent unnecessary tracking.

Turn Off Ad Personalization

Your Android device monitors how you use your phone and uses that activity to create an advertising profile designed to show you "relevant" ads-but that relevance comes at the expense of your privacy. The apps you install, how you interact with your device, and your interests all influence the ads you see across different apps and services.

If you don't want your behavior to fuel targeted advertising, you need to disable this tracking. To reduce ad personalization, open Settings, then go to Security & Privacy > More Privacy Settings > Ads, and click "Delete advertising ID" or "Opt Out of Ads Personalization" (the exact wording may vary depending on your Android version).

This won't eliminate ads, but it does disconnect your activity from the ads you're shown, making it much harder for companies to follow you across apps.

Secure Your Lock Screen

Your lock screen is the first line of defense against prying eyes-whether strangers, friends, or even family members. It helps prevent unauthorized access to your apps, messages, photos, and accounts. While many of us rely on a PIN, password, or pattern, these can still be bypassed or guessed, leaving your device vulnerable.

To strengthen security, set up biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or face unlock. Open Settings, go to Security & Privacy > Screen Lock & Biometrics, and configure Face Recognition and Fingerprints.

Additionally, prevent sensitive information from appearing on your lock screen by hiding notifications. To do that, open the Settings app, go to Notifications > Lock Screen, and turn off the "Show Notifications" toggle.

Use a Private DNS Provider

By default, your Android phone uses your internet provider's DNS servers, which can log the websites you visit and track your online activity. To improve your privacy, you can switch to a private DNS provider that encrypts these requests, making it harder for third parties to monitor your browsing activity.

Changing the DNS on an Android phone is pretty straightforward. Open the Settings app and go to "Connections" (or Network and Internet), depending on your Android device. Scroll down to "More Connection Settings," tap "Private DNS," select "Private DNS Provider Hostname," and enter a trusted provider.

Popular options include Google DNS (dns.google) and Cloudflare's DNS (1.1.1.1). After entering the hostname, tap "Save" to apply the changes.

Your Android phone may be quietly exposing more about you than you realize. The good news is that protecting your privacy doesn't require drastic steps-just a few smart tweaks can make a meaningful difference. Privacy isn't about hiding; it's about control. By limiting unnecessary data sharing, you can take back control over what your phone reveals about you.