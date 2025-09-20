Some Keyboard Keys Not Working in Windows? Here's How You Can Fix It

If some keyboard keys stop working in Windows, these practical steps in this guide can help you pinpoint the cause and get them working again.

Are some keys on your laptop or external keyboard unresponsive while the rest work fine? It's a frustrating problem, especially when you have important work to finish. The good news is, you don't always need to replace the whole keyboard; most of the time, you can track down the cause and fix it. Here's how to troubleshoot the issue the right way.

Rule Out Hardware Issues

Before troubleshooting the problem, make sure the issue isn't hardware-related. Keys may stop working if they're stuck, physically damaged (such as after a drop), or if the keyboard connection is loose. Dust, crumbs, or other debris stuck beneath the keys can also block proper contact, preventing the key press from registering.

So, try using compressed air or gently tapping the keyboard upside down to clear anything lodged underneath. To confirm whether it's a hardware fault, connect the same external keyboard to another device and check if it works. On a laptop, you can test by plugging in an external keyboard or using an online keyboard tester.

If it turns out to be a hardware issue, repair or key replacement is the only option. If the keys work fine on another device, the problem likely lies with your system, so proceed to the next fix.

Ensure Specific Keys Aren't Disabled

Are only specific keys failing to work correctly or performing different actions than usual? For example, numeric keys might stop entering numbers and instead control navigation, or the function keys (F1-F12) may no longer perform their default tasks. This often happens when Num Lock or Fn Lock is enabled, altering their normal behavior.

If you notice this problem, you should check whether the Function (Fn) Lock or Num Lock is active. If so, disable them to restore the keys' default functions. You can toggle the lock by pressing the Fn or Num key. Verifying this first can save time and help you identify the issue. If a different set of keys isn't working, ensure they aren't affected by a similar lock.

Stop Interference From Other Apps

Some applications can take control of certain keys, making them perform functions only within that app, even if it's minimized, rather than working across the system. So, look for and close such interfering apps, especially games. If the issue started after installing a new app, try uninstalling it to see if that resolves the problem.

Similarly, remapping tools allow users to change a key's default function or even turn it off completely. If you share your device, make sure no one has remapped the keys. Also, review profiles or key bindings in any customization apps you use. You can also run your device in Safe Mode, where Windows loads only drivers and services, helping you rule out app interference.

Update or Reinstall Keyboard Drivers

Drivers act as the link between your hardware and the operating system. If they're outdated or corrupted, your keyboard may fail to send the correct signals, causing certain keys to stop working. That's why updating your drivers is important to rule out this issue. If updating doesn't help, reinstalling them may fix the problem.

To update your drivers, press Win+X and choose 'Device Manager.' Expand the 'Keyboards' section, right-click your keyboard, and select 'Update driver.' Choose 'Search automatically for drivers' and allow Windows to install any available updates. Alternatively, you can manually download and install the latest drivers from the manufacturer's website.

Tweak the Keyboard Settings

Incorrect keyboard settings can also cause certain keys to behave oddly or seem unresponsive. If the wrong layout is active, some keys might register wrong characters or appear not to work at all. As most keyboards follow the QWERTY layout, confirm that it's selected in your settings. Navigate to Settings > Time & language > Language & region.

Next, click the three horizontal dots beside your preferred language, choose 'Language options,' and verify that 'QWERTY' is selected under Keyboards.

Next, head to Accessibility > Keyboard and turn off the toggles for 'Sticky Keys,' 'Filter Keys,' and 'Toggle Keys.'

Perform a Hard Reset

Temporary glitches in hardware or power settings can also affect your keyboard, and performing a hard reset often clears them. For a desktop PC, shut it down, unplug the power cable, and hold the power button for 15-20 seconds. Then, reconnect everything and restart the system to refresh the hardware state, which may potentially fix keyboard issues.

For laptops, the process is slightly different. Power it off completely, unplug the charger, remove the battery if it's removable, and hold the power button for about 15-20 seconds to drain any residual charge. After that, reinsert the battery, plug in the charger, and power it back on to check if the keyboard works correctly.

It can be frustrating when certain keys on your keyboard stop responding. Unless the issue is hardware-related, requiring repair or a key replacement, you can usually fix it yourself. Try the solutions outlined above and see if they resolve the problem. If at any point you feel unsure, don't hesitate to seek help from a professional.