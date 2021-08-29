What parts or gaming PC should I buy to hit 120+ FPS in Apex Legends?

Ishan from the UK is curious to know what gaming PC or parts he should buy for a solid gaming experience in Apex.

Hello, I want to purchase a gaming monitor and gaming PC (or the parts to build my PC) with a budget of around £800 - £1000 for games like Apex/Overwatch/Minecraft. I'm looking for a decent FPS (120/150), good response time high-quality resolution. I wondered if you could point me in the right direction for the best parts/PC or any information about a gaming PC.

Hi Ishan,

Thanks for the question! We can certainly try to guide you on your quest for a gaming PC, though you may have to stretch that budget to get a solid GPU.

First, let's dive into the titles you want to play and see what we need to reach your 120 FPS goal. To start, Apex recommended specs for 60Hz at 1080p wish to see a GTX 970 for the GPU paired with a 3570K from Intel and 8GB of system memory. At 120Hz 1080p, this requirement moves to an RTX 2070 or Radeon 5700XT for the GPU and Core i7 8700K/Ryzen 7 2700 for the CPU and 16GB of memory.

Overwatch and Minecraft are slightly easier to achieve 120 FPS. In this case, you'll need a Core i5 or Ryzen 5 CPU and GTX 970/980 or Radeon RX 480 and 8GB system memory.

With that covered, you may have to hit the second-hand market to save yourself money so we can get the GPU needed to hit the mark with Apex. Depending on your preference, I would start with an 8700K for an Intel build or Ryzen 7 2700 AMD. Add 16GB of DDR4, try to get at least 3200/3600MHz to make the best of your CPU. The motherboard is going to depend on if you will want to overclock later on. If so, you'll want a Z390 board on Intel or AMD X370/470 for the Ryzen build.

The RTX 2070 will likely cost you more than any other part with the current market. I see around $650 to $700 USD, and the pricing gets no better if you're looking at the Radeon 5700XT, which is currently going for $800 USD. A secondary option would be to pick up a GTX 1080 Ti. It will be $100 or so cheaper than the RTX card, and you may be able to hit close to your 120 FPS goal.

I hope this helps!