How to fix blue screen of death after installing Radeon RX 5700 XT?

Quintin received an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT from a friend and after installing he is seeing BSODs. We try to help.

I received a GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 XT from a friend; however, I have an ASUS 970 pro gaming/aura board that is compatible with NVIDIA SLI and CrossFire. I installed it, and now I repetitively receive Blue Screens of death when the load becomes too great. I think it is on the CPU end, AMD FD9370FHHKWOF FX-9370 FX-Series 8-Core Black Edition but I am not sure. This unit has been a project for some time, and I do not have much money. Is there a way to set my board or card to be compatible with the new hardware?

I'll do my best to help with this! In situations where you are getting the dreaded BSOD (Blue Screen of Death), it will be most important to look at the error code Windows is giving you. This will offer at least a small amount of direction for troubleshooting the root cause of your issue.

Going off the information you have offered above, and I will say since this card is relatively new to your system, it is likely something as simple as a driver issue. What I am first going to recommend is you try to replicate the crash and note the BSOD error code. Once you have that code, run it through your favorite search engine and see what kind of results it returns.

The second would be to download the latest drivers, remove the AMD graphics drivers completely and reboot the system. In cases like this, it's often helpful to run a utility like DDU to clear out any old drivers from past cards. Once this is complete, you can use the latest driver package you downloaded initially to start with a fresh driver install to see if it eases your issue.

