Which CPU and motherboard should I pick for best future upgradability?

Sebastien wants to know which CPU and motherboard he should pick for best future upgradability over three years.

I'm doing a new build with my RTX 2060 as a starting point. First question. What CPU would cause closest to 0% bottleneck? Second question. What motherboard would best fit with these + having the potential to upgrade the CPU in one, two, or even three years? Thank you.

Hi Sebastien,

I'll do my best to answer this!

With the RTX 2060 as your first building block, I'm going to say you will want to start with i7-8700K or Ryzen 7 3700X to get no bottleneck from the CPU.

As far as being able to upgrade in the next couple of years, AMD's AM4 platform will likely be your best bet as current B550 and X570 motherboards support Ryzen 2000, 3000, and 5000 series processors. You could go with a 2000 series Ryzen 7 now and look at the 5000 series a few years down the line when they are cheaper.

Intel is tricky, as each of the last two generations requires a specific platform chipset. 9th gen will run on Z370 and Z390 while 10th Gen is on Z490, so it will truly depend on your starting point within the product stack for upgrades down the line.

I hope this helps with your build!