Is my gaming PC ready for 1440p streaming with NVIDIA's Ampere GPUs?

Caleb wants to know if his rig is ready for game streaming at 1080p or 1440p with NVIDIA's upcoming Ampere GPUs.

Hello! I'm thinking of upgrading my PC once the new RTX cards drop. I currently have an Intel Core i7 7700k, ASUS ROG Maximus Hero VII, 16GB DDR4 3600 dual-channel memory, 500GB Samsung 850 Evo SSD, and EVGA 650 80+gold PSU in my build. I'd like to know if I would need to upgrade anything to stream in 1080p or possibly 1440p as I have a Dell 2716DGR monitor as my primary display. I want to maintain a stable 120 and up FPS. Would upgrading the GPU to the "3090" be enough, or do I need to do more upgrades?

Hi Caleb,

Let's start with your current build, which seems to be missing a GPU. Are you running IGP on this machine? The ROG Hero 7 is a fantastic board, and your 16GB of DDR4 3600MHz is still quite good for current games.

The 7700K is an aging CPU by today's standards being the last 4C8T Core i7 from Intel. With the new consoles dropping this year, we should see developers opening up their games to take advantage of increased core count, something you will want to take advantage of with a new build. Currently, the market is leaning heavily towards Ryzen 5 and 7 builds, and with the 4000 series coming up, it will likely trend that way even more with 10th Gen Intel coming up short on performance gains.

Since I'm going to recommend a new build for you, you might add in an NVMe SSD and let your 850 EVO rest or perhaps use it for a game drive. This would allow you to save some funds by getting a lower capacity drive to run your OS and programs while getting the benefits of SSD for your gaming.

As for the GPU, the NVIDIA GeForce 3080 Ti will likely be the top offering for Ampere, and with performance gains looking at 40-50% over RTX 2080 Ti, you will surely want to start your new build with at least a six-core CPU. I would personally go eight with a decent clock speed, upwards of 4.2GHz, to maintain the single-core performance you have with the 7700K. You can reuse your memory and power supply, chassis, etc.

One more tip - make sure your home network is ready to stream at 1080p, it's often overlooked, but a single 1080p stream needs around 5Mbps of upload bandwidth, while 1440p will need even more, closer to 15Mbps.

Good luck!