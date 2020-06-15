Can I add a video card to my Lenovo M90 Desktop PC?

Deen wants to know if he can add a video card to his Lenovo M90 desktop

I have Lenovo M90 Desktop (not the tower type). Model: 3244B2G. Can I upgrade it with a Graphic Card? What type of card should I use? Any help please. Thank you!

Hi Deen,

You say you don't have the tower type. Is it an SFF machine or USFF? Either way, this appears to be a 1st generation Core machine so remove the side panel and see if you have an extra PCI Express slot.

If you do have an open slot, check the usable space around the slot both width front to back of the chassis and from the slot to the side panel. I'm going to guess you will need to use HHHL without external power so something like a GeForce GT 730 may be a good option.