What GPU will provide me with 240+ FPS in Fortnite?

Radley wants to know which GPU would provide him with 240+ FPS in Fortnite, Valorant, and League of Legends

I'm looking for a good GPU for my Ryzen 5 2400G, my motherboard is a Biostar B45M2, which is kind of cheap, I also only have 8gbs of single channel 2400mhz RAM. I'm looking to upgrade to 16gbs of 3000mhz, dual channel memory, but I want a good graphics card to play Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends competitively at 240+ FPS and stream and edit videos.

Hi Radley,

You have goals and we certainly like that! The ask for 240 FPS+ is going to require a card that currently doesn't exist. Even at 1080p, the current 2080 Ti only offers an average of 200 FPS in Fortnite and moving that to 1440p drops it to 160 FPS.

To have the ability to game and stream, you'll definitely want a memory upgrade and I would recommend 16GB of 3600MHz if your board has that option - it does appear to support 3200MHz with an overclock. Editing video will likely be all CPU power so if you find it a bit slow, so I would look at upgrading the CPU.