Why is my system so slow after cloning from HDD to SSD?

Dan wants to know why his system is so slow after cloning from a HDD to an SSD on a Toshiba notebook

Hello, Inland Professional SATA III SSD: For 480GB was installed 3wks ago by a PC repair shop here in San Diego on an old Toshiba that copied my hard drive a WD BLUE 500GB from another laptop and that Microsoft driver from 2006? This SSD is sooooo slow.....called them said it should be really fast. Before I bring it back, any feedback as to why so slow?

Hi Dan,

A few things here, you mentioned in the opening words this drive was copied from a WD Blue HDD. While this cloning process will likely work its always best to fresh install Windows on an SSD in order to get the correct alignment for the drive.

Second, the "old" Toshiba. How old is this Toshiba PC? I would make sure it at least a 2nd generation Core processor and that it has SATA 3 before putting an SSD in it. It may not be the fault of the SSD and more the interface if the notebook is too old.