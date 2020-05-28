Is NVIDIA's GeForce 1080 Ti still good for 1440p and high refresh?

Angel wants to know if the NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti GPU is still good for 1440p and high refresh rate gaming

Does the NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti GPU still hold up in graphic heavy games to play at 1440p at high refresh rates? And, what would be a good modern CPU to pair with it to maximize its performance?

Hi Angel,

There are a lot of variables in this question. What do you consider high refresh rates? Anything over 60? The 1080 Ti can average 90+ in most games at 1440p to this day, but this will also depend on quality settings in game. That said, it's a far better 1080p at high refresh rates GPU where it can top 130 FPS in most games.

As far as CPU goes, it will depends on the platform you are running, but the current Intel Core i5/i7 options along with AMD Ryzen 5/7 are plenty for modern GPUs.