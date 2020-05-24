Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Ask the Experts Question: Will my 16GB Radeon VII revert to 8GB when using Vega 64 in same rig?

Roy wants to know if his AMD Radeon VII 16GB will have its VRAM cut to 8GB when using another video card with 8GB of VRAM

Question by Roy from Malta | Answered by Tyler Bernath in Video Cards on May 24, 2020 at 3:28 pm CDT

If I use a Vega 64 GPU and a Radeon VII in the same computer, will they revert to 8GB VRAM or will I still have the advantages of the 16GB on the Radeon VII?


Hi Roy,

Are you talking about using them in CrossFire? They will revert to the lowest card. In your case, 8GB in the Vega 64, if you connect them in CrossFire mode.

You can, however, have both cards in the same machine without using CrossFire and still have the benefits of the Radeon 7 for rendering, editing, etc.

