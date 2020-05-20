Would a $500 iBUYPOWER gaming PC provide a good gaming experience?

Monty wants to know if a budget iBUYPOWER gaming system would provide a good gaming experience or not

Hey, I'm buying my first prebuilt gaming PC and it's an iBUYPOWER gaming desktop with the AMD Ryzen 3 3200G, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 240GB SSD, AMD Vega 8 Graphics, and Windows 10 Home. I don't know if that's a good gaming PC. I don't have a lot of money, my budget is $500. If this PC is not good for gaming, can you find me a good one? Thanks for helping.

Hi Monty,

This is going to depend on what games you are playing. This is a perfect build if you are playing solitaire or minesweeper and possibly Minecraft, but for higher quality FPS or RPG, you will definitely want to add a dedicated graphics solution down the road.

Overall, I wouldn't say this is a bad build for the money, as it would be difficult to build something much better yourself at $500. I would however save up a few dollars for a GPU upgrade, even something second hand to boost your gaming performance 10x, and possibly a new power supply if it doesn't have the added power connectors needed for the GPU.