Is my system ready for 1440p 144Hz gameplay and Doom Eternal?

Tautvydas wants to know if his system is up to the task of running Doom Eternal at 1440p 144Hz

Hello! I want to know can my system run on Doom Eternal at launch? i7-3770S, 16GB DDR3 and Zotac 1060 6GB. My monitor is 144Hz if that matters. Thank you!

Hi Tautvydas,

For this we will have to explore two avenues, one based on the specifications of your machine and another exploring the 144Hz capability of your monitor.

For the machine, the 3770S is a little old, but isn't a terrible pairing with your GTX 1060. The GTX 1060 is actually the recommended baseline for Doom Eternal while the Core i7 6700K is recommended on the CPU side with a minimum of an Intel four-core processor at 3.5GHz. Your 3770S fits this pretty easily so I don't see issues there. Minimum RAM is 8GB, your 16GB kit is likely more than enough.

As for the monitor, it may take a little more GPU to push that full 144Hz experience that it's capable of. Looking at benchmark results online, you will want to look at the RTX 2060 or RX5700 with a 1080p resolution. If your 144Hz monitor is 1440p, you will want to bump that up to a RTX 2070 Super or better.

No single card currently on the market can push Doom Eternal to 144FPS at 4K resolution, but stay tuned for RDNA 2 and Ampere later in the year.