Should I upgrade my PC now or wait for next-generation Ryzen CPUs?

Miquel from Spain wants to know if he should upgrade his rig now or wait for new AMD processors to be released later

Hi, I am looking to upgrade my system to a Ryzen 9 3900X, X570 mobo and 32GB 3600 C16 RAM. I'm coming from an i7 3770 with 12GB 1333 RAM. I intend to keep my 1070 and use it on my new build, and upgrade it when NVIDIA releases the 3000 series. My aim is to play at 144Hz 1440p. I mostly game on my PC, but i need it to be work-ready for engineering applications, like Revit and Solidworks. Now my question: since upgrading it is not a time sensitive issue, should i wait for the next CPU generation coming this summer? I want the CPU upgrade to last me 7-8 years. Thank you very much!

Hi Miquel,

As you stated, your upgrade path isn't time sensitive, so I'm going to say it would be best to wait if you just want to build once and be done with it for a considerable amount of time.

If you are open to keeping an upgrade path then the X570 and 32GB of DDR4 will be compatible with Zen 3. So, you could go with a Ryzen 3600X for now and swap it out towards the end of the year when the 4000 series launches.

It will certainly be an upgrade over your current Intel build as Solidworks and Revit both want 16GB minimum and high clock speeds.