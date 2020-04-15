Best CPU cooler replacement for HP Omen Obelisk?

Ashley from the USA wants to know which CPU cooler replacement he should buy for his HP Omen Obelisk

Hello, I purchased a HP Omen Obelisk, this is my first PC. My issue is the stock CPU cooler seems to be lacking when gaming so I wanted to purchase an upgrade. I don't want water cooling, can you suggest a new cooler? My specs are i7 9700F, RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB HyperX memory.

Hi Ashley,

Sure! I've done a bit of research on the Omen Obelisk and it does appear HP was kind enough to stay within common standards, so you do have an Intel LGA1155 mounting pattern.

What this means is you are open to use pretty much any cooler you want. A few notes would be to check the distance from motherboard to case side panel and write that down and look around the CPU socket for anything that would be close enough to interfere.

From the photos I have seen, the Obelisk has a pretty spaced out motherboard, so you should have no issue in most cases.

As for brands, Noctua is always number one for me in air cooling, the D15 is the king of kings, but it is a rather large cooler. For your use and the fact you're not likely to be doing much overclocking, I would look at something with 120 or 140mm fans, and stop by our latest CPU cooler review towards the end of the review we have charts that rank all coolers we have tested.