Best video card without the need of a 6-pin power connector?

Hey, I bought a Dell OptiPlex 9020 with an i5-4670 with no GPU. I want to buy a graphics card that is cheaper than 50 or 55 Euro and without a 6-pin power connecter. I searched and all I have found is the GTX 750 Ti, but I need a bit more performance. What are your suggestions?

Hi Moha,

So, we will be looking for cards that draw at peak 75w from the PCIe connection. As you stated, the 750 Ti is one of those cards and is really considered one of the best available.

That being said, the GT 1030 and GTX 1050 have variants that draw all of their power from the PCIe as does the GTX 1650 OC from GIGABYTE.

Keeping within your budget, you're going to have to go used to get anything better than a 750 Ti.

I really would suggest saving for the GTX 1650, if you can, as it will provide a significant bump in performance over the 750 Ti.