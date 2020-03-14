Should I be considering an NVMe or SATA SSD for daily use?

James wants to know if he should be considering an NVMe or SATA SSD for daily use

Hello, If I were to compare top brand NVMe and SATA SSDs, which one would be better for daily use with no budget constraints?

Hi James,

There are quite a few variables here. For starters, your daily workload will change what drive will fit your system better, but as you mentioned above, if there are no budget concerns, it's highly recommended to go with NVMe.

That said, if you look at the numbers above, we have the 970 EVOp and 860 EVO, NVMe vs. SATA from a top vendor tested on the same system. What matters when we look at typical daily performance is 4KQD1.

In this case, the 970 EVOp offers 77 MB/s, while the 860 EVO is at 50 MB/s. Add in the price difference which at this time is $75 and for those on a budget that 25 MB/s isn't that big of a deal.