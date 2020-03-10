Some concerns about cooling a hot running OG Xbox One

I'm looking for a USB solution that will allow me to control a PC case fan as I don't want it to spin really slow with just the 5v that USB can supply. I also don't want to rig it to 12v and have it running full speed all the time either. I need this to add additional cooling to my OG Xbox One as the top is always really hot and it seems to have lost performance.

Hi William,

Unfortunately, there is no easy way to do this, because, as you stated, USB can only supply 5v of power. A few options do come into mind, though - the first being the Antec X-1.

We reviewed it here at TweakTown when it was launched in 2015 and found it to work quite well. I'm not sure if they are still being made, but I'm sure you could scrounge one pretty cheap on eBay.

The second option is to open the Xbox One. Since it is OG, the warranty has long past and swapping a fan is quite simple. It may even give you a chance to repaste and blow out all of the dust. You can pickup stock cooling fans on eBay as well.