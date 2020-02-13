How do I improve performance of an old build? More RAM? Faster CPU?

I currently have a GIGABYTE GA-EP45-UD3P with four 2GB PC2-6400 DDR2 800MHz memory modules and a Core 2 Quad Q6600 processor in an LGA 775 socket. What would be the best way to improve my speed? Replace the CPU with a faster one? Replace the memory with faster memory?

Hi Laurence,

You have a unique situation on your hands. With that build, I would suggest to max out the platform as much as you can if you have to stick with it. I would look at a Q9650 CPU to get the default clock speed a bit higher and overclock it if you have the patience and time.

You could also grab a couple 4GB sticks of Corsair Dominator 1066MHz to get a slight increase in performance.

Another thing to look for is a SATA SSD to take full advantage of your SATA II throughput. If the system is using a hard drive, an SSD will provide a significant jump in performance.