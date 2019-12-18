I'm having trouble plugging in the HDMI cable in my new build

Is there anything I can do to fix this or should I take a file to my chassis?

My first build I got myself an Aorus motherboard, RX580 and Ryzen 3600. In my Corsair Carbide case when I install my GPU, the HDMI ports sit in a position that does not allow my cable to be inserted properly.

Hi Charles,

I'm all over this one as I too have this same issue with my current test system builds. A few things to try, first loosen the screws that attach your GPU to the rear I/O and see if you can let the GPU sag just enough to get the HDMI cable plugged in and then snug the card up as far as it will go.

If the aesthetic of a slightly sagging GPU affects you, the only way around it is to modify the slot either by grinding an HDMI sized notch into the above steel or removing that thin strip of metal all together, but that does leave you in no mans land if you ever want the "stock" look back.

Good luck!